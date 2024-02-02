BreakingNews
Man accused of severing woman’s foot with car in Harrison Twp. charged

19 minutes ago
A man accused of hitting a woman with a car and severing her foot in Harrison Twp. earlier this week has been charged.

Darius Thomas, 30, of Dayton, is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count of vehicular assault in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The charges stemmed from an incident reported just before 10 p.m. Monday at Salem Beverage at 3440 Salem Ave.

Thomas is accused of intentionally hitting his girlfriend with a green Kia Soul.

“This intentional act completely severed the right foot from (the woman’s) body and caused a broken left femur and 13 stitches to close a laceration to (the woman’s) right thigh,” an affidavit read.

Thomas reportedly then fled in the Kia.

The woman identified Thomas as the driver of the vehicle, according to court records. The incident was also reportedly captured on surveillance cameras.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identified Thomas as a person of interest in the assault on Tuesday. As of Friday afternoon Thomas was not showing up as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails website.

