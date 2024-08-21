Man accused of stabbing person in the back in Troy

A man accused of stabbing a person in the back in Troy pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning.
Michael S. McBride Sr, 45, of Troy, is facing one count of felonious assault, according to Miami County Municipal Court documents.
McBride is accused of stabbing someone in the back on Tuesday and knowingly causing “serious physical harm,” according to court records.
His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Troy police responded a stabbing reported near Dad’s Carry Out, at 249 Union St.
The victim had crossed the street and collapsed on a porch, according to a Troy police incident report. They suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
McBride was identified as a suspect and booked into the Miami County Jail.
McBride and the victim are known to each other. The incident started with an argument at a convenience store, according to police.
