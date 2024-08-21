BreakingNews
Dayton ranked fourth best city for young professionals to live in the U.S.

Man accused of stabbing person in the back in Troy

Crime & Law
By
Aug 21, 2024
X

A man accused of stabbing a person in the back in Troy pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning.

Michael S. McBride Sr, 45, of Troy, is facing one count of felonious assault, according to Miami County Municipal Court documents.

McBride is accused of stabbing someone in the back on Tuesday and knowingly causing “serious physical harm,” according to court records.

His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Troy police responded a stabbing reported near Dad’s Carry Out, at 249 Union St.

The victim had crossed the street and collapsed on a porch, according to a Troy police incident report. They suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

McBride was identified as a suspect and booked into the Miami County Jail.

McBride and the victim are known to each other. The incident started with an argument at a convenience store, according to police.

In Other News
1
Former Kettering medical employee charged, accused of stealing fentanyl
2
Butler Tech educator indicted, accused of trading child sexual abuse...
3
Troy police investigating swatting incident after active shooter hoax
4
Man gets up to 3 years in prison for shooting at co-worker at Dayton...
5
Police: Man records sex acts with 15-year-old girl in Dayton, threatens...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top