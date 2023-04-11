Man accused of stealing lottery tickets, running over cashier in Xenia

A man is facing charges after he reportedly stole lottery tickets and ran over a cashier in a Xenia parking lot Sunday.
Charlsteven Jones, 31, is accused of taking lottery tickets from two stores, according to Xenia Municipal Court records.
He was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault and theft. The theft charge is a first-degree misdemeanor. An attorney is not listed for Jones at this time. Once an attorney has been identified we will reach out to them for a comment.
While at the second store, Maharaja FoodMart at 1901 W. Second St., Jones reportedly left without paying and attempted to leave in a Chevrolet Malibu.
The cashier followed Jones outside and reached into the car to get the lottery tickets. As the cashier was reaching into the Chevrolet, Jones put the vehicle into gear and started to drive away, according to a Xenia police incident report.
“The cashier [was] thrown to the ground and then [ran] over by the suspect vehicle,” the report read.
A witness reportedly followed the car to Bridges of Hope and other bystanders provided a suspect description to police. Officers found Jones at Bridges of Hope and arrested him without incident. While speaking to police, Jones said he didn’t remember hitting the cashier, according to the report.
Investigators seized the vehicle, which Jones was reportedly borrowing at the time of the incident.
The cashier was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. He had head trauma, broken ribs on both sides of his rib cage and had the imprint of a tire on his head, according to court documents.
