Man accused of stealing lottery tickets, running over cashier in Xenia

The cashier followed Jones outside and reached into the car to get the lottery tickets. As the cashier was reaching into the Chevrolet, Jones put the vehicle into gear and started to drive away, according to a Xenia police incident report.

“The cashier [was] thrown to the ground and then [ran] over by the suspect vehicle,” the report read.

A witness reportedly followed the car to Bridges of Hope and other bystanders provided a suspect description to police. Officers found Jones at Bridges of Hope and arrested him without incident. While speaking to police, Jones said he didn’t remember hitting the cashier, according to the report.

Investigators seized the vehicle, which Jones was reportedly borrowing at the time of the incident.

The cashier was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. He had head trauma, broken ribs on both sides of his rib cage and had the imprint of a tire on his head, according to court documents.