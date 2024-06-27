Man accused of vandalizing Dayton church indicted

A man who allegedly vandalized a church in downtown Dayton earlier this month has been indicted.
Jack D. Gayhart, is facing two counts of vandalism and one count of aggravated menacing, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The menacing charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.
The vandalism charges stem from an incident at St. Joseph Church on June 2. Gayhart damaged an air conditioning unit and caused at least $1,000 worth of damage, according to court records.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
Dayton police said Gayhart is responsible for several vandalism incidents and that more charges are expected.
UPDATE: Jack Gayhart, who was arrested by Dayton Police Officers on June 14, has been indicted on multiple felony vandalism charges and additional charges will be forthcoming.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 26, 2024
He is responsible for numerous incidents of vandalisms and criminal damaging offenses. pic.twitter.com/R5nsN8Awpg
About the Author