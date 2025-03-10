Man arrested after guns, stolen vehicles found in Moraine

The resident, a 58-year-old man, was found hiding inside the house, according to Moraine police. He was arrested on multiple warrants.

During a search of the property, investigators found multiple illegally owned guns, as well as at least two stolen vehicles.

They also found other vehicles in various stages of being dismantled with vehicle identification numbers removed or tampered with, according to police.

Investigators seized the items as evidence.

The man was booked in the Montgomery County Jail. Additional charges are expected once the investigation is completed.