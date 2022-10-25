Man arrested in Dayton pleads in Capitol riot case

A man arrested in Dayton and charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot pleaded guilty.
Kenneth Duncan Massie pleaded guilty to a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building and faces up to six months of imprisonment, court records show.
Massie was one of at least 13 people with local connections who have been charged in the Washington D.C. Capitol riot, where authorities say supports of former president Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol during the election certification process for then president-elect Joe Biden. The plea agreement says about $1.5 million of damage was caused in the riot, and Massie agreed to pay $500 in restitution.
Massie, who lives in Greenfield, an hour south of Dayton, traveled to Washington and entered the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol, a statement of facts filed in the federal case against him says.
“After the crowd breached the entrances to the U.S. Capitol, Massie made his way up the west side of the U.S. capitol building and entered the building, around 2:17 p.m. through the Senate Wing door as alarms sounded,” the court document says.
Authorities said Massie was joined by co-defendants in the case and knew he did not have permission to enter the building. Court documents say surveillance video from the Capitol reportedly showed Massie in a white cowboy hat in the building’s Crypt. Images found on a third party’s social media account also captured Massie near the Senate Wing door and exiting an office, according to the documents.
“The group left the building at approximately 2:32 p.m.,” the state of facts says.
A message seeking comment was sent to Massie’s attorney but wasn’t responded to. Massie is due back in court on Jan. 27 for a sentencing hearing.
About the Author