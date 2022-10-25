dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man arrested in Dayton pleads in Capitol riot case

Local News
By
49 minutes ago

A man arrested in Dayton and charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot pleaded guilty.

Kenneth Duncan Massie pleaded guilty to a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building and faces up to six months of imprisonment, court records show.

Massie was one of at least 13 people with local connections who have been charged in the Washington D.C. Capitol riot, where authorities say supports of former president Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol during the election certification process for then president-elect Joe Biden. The plea agreement says about $1.5 million of damage was caused in the riot, and Massie agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

ExploreMan arrested in Dayton facing Capitol riot charges

Massie, who lives in Greenfield, an hour south of Dayton, traveled to Washington and entered the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol, a statement of facts filed in the federal case against him says.

“After the crowd breached the entrances to the U.S. Capitol, Massie made his way up the west side of the U.S. capitol building and entered the building, around 2:17 p.m. through the Senate Wing door as alarms sounded,” the court document says.

Authorities said Massie was joined by co-defendants in the case and knew he did not have permission to enter the building. Court documents say surveillance video from the Capitol reportedly showed Massie in a white cowboy hat in the building’s Crypt. Images found on a third party’s social media account also captured Massie near the Senate Wing door and exiting an office, according to the documents.

“The group left the building at approximately 2:32 p.m.,” the state of facts says.

A message seeking comment was sent to Massie’s attorney but wasn’t responded to. Massie is due back in court on Jan. 27 for a sentencing hearing.

In Other News
1
Montgomery County to host vendor outreach event for local businesses...
2
Clayton Police looked into complaint against Northmont teacher who...
3
City, chamber join coalition worried about shortage of pilots
4
Dayton targeting new business openings, expansions with federal funds
5
Are Social Security, other benefits keeping up with inflation? 4...

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the Montgomery County government reporter for the Dayton Daily News. He also covers public safety issues and the criminal justice system.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top