Man arrested in Dayton pleads in Capitol riot case

Kenneth Duncan Massie pleaded guilty to a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building and faces up to six months of imprisonment, court records show.

Massie was one of at least 13 people with local connections who have been charged in the Washington D.C. Capitol riot, where authorities say supports of former president Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol during the election certification process for then president-elect Joe Biden. The plea agreement says about $1.5 million of damage was caused in the riot, and Massie agreed to pay $500 in restitution.