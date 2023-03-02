Dayton double homicide: Man took victims’ phones, left scene minutes before police arrived

He then reportedly fled the scene.

Officers did not discover Brown and Daniels until approximately three hours later after a gas station attendant hit a silent alarm, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns previously said in a press briefing.

The worker hit the alarm because they thought someone was trying to steal the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

An investigation revealed multiple people went to the scene following the shooting, but before police arrived.

One person arrived at the gas station and looked inside the vehicle before leaving, Johns said. Shortly after, a black Chrysler arrived with the suspect and another male.

Holden took the victims’ cell phones and bullet casings from the ground and left approximately two minutes before police arrived, according to court records.

Johns said Tuesday investigators believe the first person who arrived was surveying the scene and is connected to the suspect and man who returned to the gas station with him.

He asked anyone with information on the other person at the scene with the suspect to call police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

The police major described the incident as “horrific.”

“This is probably one of the most brutal murders that I’ve seen in my time at Dayton PD,” Johns said. “The callousness was just shocking. You think you’ve seen it all, but I really haven’t.”