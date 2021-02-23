Man charged in stabbing outside Germantown bar Friday

A 30-year-old man is facing charges in a stabbing outside an East Center Street bar in Germantown on Friday.
Christopher R. Williams of Germantown, was charged with two founts of felonious assault, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.
The victim, a 22-year-old Germantown man, told officers on Friday he was at Laff’s sports bar at 2 E. Center St. in Germantown having a few drinks with friends. He and Williams had been arguing throughout the night, and while outside the bar, the man said Williams stabbed him above his hip bone, according to a police report.
“[The victim] said that he did not see Christopher stab him,” the affidavit read. “He only felt it as he noticed Christopher walking away with the knife in his hand.”
Police arrested Williams on Saturday on Harris Road, according to jail booking records. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail at this time,
Williams pleaded not guilty to charges Tuesday morning, according to court records. His bond was set at $50,000.