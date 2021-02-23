Man charged in stabbing outside Germantown bar Friday

Christopher R. Williams of Germantown, was charged with two founts of felonious assault, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

The victim, a 22-year-old Germantown man, told officers on Friday he was at Laff’s sports bar at 2 E. Center St. in Germantown having a few drinks with friends. He and Williams had been arguing throughout the night, and while outside the bar, the man said Williams stabbed him above his hip bone, according to a police report.