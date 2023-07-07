Man charged with arson after reportedly throwing lit firework into Dayton crowd

An 18-year-old Dayton man was charged with arson after he reportedly threw a lit firework into a crowd in Dayton on the Fourth of July.

Robert Winn III is facing one count of aggravated arson, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Tuesday night, Dayton police were monitoring a planned but unlicensed fireworks show in the area of Gettysburg and Hoover avenues.

While in the 1100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, an officer saw Winn light and throw a firework into the street where a crowd was forming, according to police.

“As the crowd was running away the [firework] functioned,” an affidavit read.

During the night officers closed parts of the street for the safety of bystanders as the crowds grew, according to police.

“The roads were closed after the department received reports of vehicles involved in hooning activities headed to the area,” police said.

Explore Cities that made fireworks illegal issued very few citations for July 4 barrage

Around midnight, a signal 99, or call for an officer in need of assistance, was issued, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. There were also reports of gunfire.

Two people were arrested and one person reported a gunshot injury. It wasn’t clear if the injury happened at the scene or another location, police said.

Winn was booked into the Montgomery County Jail around 2:13 a.m. on Wednesday, according to jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.