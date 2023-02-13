Man charged with child rape faces new charges alleging rape while in jail

These charges accuse Hilleary of using force or threat of force to engage in sexual conduct with another jail inmate between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4. The other inmate’s ability to “resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age,” according to the indictment.

Bail of $50,000 on each of the new charges was ordered by Judge Jeannine Pratt.

A pretrial conference on these new charges was set for Feb. 24.