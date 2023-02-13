Man charged with child rape faces new charges alleging rape while in jail

TROY — A Piqua man accused of sexually assaulting two boys last summer was arraigned Friday in a Miami County court on two more rape charges, this time alleging he raped another inmate in the county jail.
Steven Hilleary, 37, has been in the jail on charges filed last year accusing him of seven counts of felony rape and one count of attempted rape, all involving minors. He has pleaded not guilty, with additional court hearings on those charges scheduled for later this month.
Hilleary was being held on $250,000 bail in those cases.
He pleaded not guilty Friday in Common Pleas Court to two new rape charges.
Credit: Miami County Jail
These charges accuse Hilleary of using force or threat of force to engage in sexual conduct with another jail inmate between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4. The other inmate’s ability to “resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age,” according to the indictment.
Bail of $50,000 on each of the new charges was ordered by Judge Jeannine Pratt.
A pretrial conference on these new charges was set for Feb. 24.
