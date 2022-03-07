Man cited for leaving the scene after truck crashes into Darke County pond

Further investigation found a gray 2004 Nissan Titan was traveling southeast on state Route 571 when the driver lost control of the truck during a curve and went off the left side of the roadway into a pond, the post said.

The driver was not injured and reportedly left the scene without reporting the accident.

He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and failure to control a motor vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.