Man cited for leaving the scene after truck crashes into Darke County pond

A Union City man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident after crashing a truck into a pond in Darke County Saturday, resulting in multiple dive teams responding to the scene.
Darke County sheriff’s deputies and Union City police were dispatched to the 300 block of state Route 571 at 7:12 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Darke County Sherriff’s Office.
“Through investigation it was discovered a vehicle had left the roadway and entered the pond and the driver was no accounted for,” the post read. “Responding units were unable to see the vehicle because it was submerged in the water.”
The Union City Fire Department, Union City Rescue, Piqua Fire Department Dive Team and the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dive were called to respond.
Dive teams dove into the pond and found the vehicle. No one was found inside, the post said.
Further investigation found a gray 2004 Nissan Titan was traveling southeast on state Route 571 when the driver lost control of the truck during a curve and went off the left side of the roadway into a pond, the post said.
The driver was not injured and reportedly left the scene without reporting the accident.
He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and failure to control a motor vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.
