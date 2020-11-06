Man convicted in Sinclair student’s death indicted in another case

A Dayton man sentenced to nearly 50 years to life in prison for a 2018 Memorial Day shooting death in Huber Heights was indicted Thursday in an unrelated case.
Tylin Christopher Watson, 21, along with 19-year-olds Justin Dvon Brown, of Trotwood, and Javontay Laron Clark, of Dayton, were charged with two counts of abduction and one count of misdemeanor assault, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
The charges stem from a June 2 incident, according to court documents. Arraignments for Watson and Clark are Tuesday and on Nov. 19 for Brown in Montgomery Common Pleas Court.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Watson was sentenced in August to 49 years to life in prison for the Memorial Day shooting death of Sinclair Community College student Sorin Farcas, 19, who was shot in the head during a robbery in the 7300 block of Charnwood Drive in Huber Heights.
Watson also has an upcoming murder trial scheduled to begin Dec. 7 for the June 11, 2018, robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Tevin Million in Dayton.
Carlos Blanton, 21, also is charged with murder in Million’s death. Charges are no longer pending against Kalesha Whitner in that case, records show.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail