Man convicted in Sinclair student’s death indicted in another case

Tylin Christopher Watson, 21, along with 19-year-olds Justin Dvon Brown, of Trotwood, and Javontay Laron Clark, of Dayton, were charged with two counts of abduction and one count of misdemeanor assault, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

The charges stem from a June 2 incident, according to court documents. Arraignments for Watson and Clark are Tuesday and on Nov. 19 for Brown in Montgomery Common Pleas Court.