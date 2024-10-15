Man dead after bicycle crashes into vehicle in Dayton

A man is dead after his bicycle collided with a vehicle Monday night in Dayton.
A 51-year-old man traveled on Highland Hills Avenue toward Xenia Avenue around 8:20 p.m., according to James Rider of the Dayton Police Department.
Rider said the man failed to yield at a stop sign, made a left turn onto Xenia Avenue and caused a collision with a Kia Rio. The vehicle was traveling east on Xenia Avenue, he added.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. His identity has not been released.
In Other News
1
Major changes coming to I-75 construction work south of downtown Dayton
2
Ohio Supreme Court affirms LaRose directive for ballot drop boxes
3
Election: Treasurer foes McManus, Al-Hamdani differ on delinquent tax...
4
Local fire inspector, ADAMHS board member charged in statewide human...
5
State transit grants for RTA, SCAT decline in 2025; Butler, Greene rise...
About the Author