Man dead after SUV hits median, tree in Kettering Saturday
Man dead after SUV hits median, tree in Kettering Saturday

15 minutes ago

A man died after an SUV reportedly hit a raised median and went off the road before crashing into a tree Saturday evening in Kettering.

Around 7:45 p.m., a crash was reported on Woodman Drive near East Stroop Road.

A man was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse south on Woodman Drive when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, according to a crash report filed by the Kettering Police Department. The Chevrolet hit a curb before going off the side of the road and striking a tree.

A person stopped at a red light at the Woodman Drive and East Stroop Road told investigators he saw the Chevrolet approaching from behind him at a high rate of speed, according to the crash report. The SUV reportedly went left of center to avoid hitting the witness’s vehicle and struck the raised median as the SUV was trying to get back in the southbound lane on Woodman Drive.

The vehicle drove off the right side of the road and into a tree.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the crash report. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

We are working to confirm his identity and will update this story as information is released.

