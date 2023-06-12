Man dead after SUV hits median, tree in Kettering Saturday

Explore 2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Dayton

A person stopped at a red light at the Woodman Drive and East Stroop Road told investigators he saw the Chevrolet approaching from behind him at a high rate of speed, according to the crash report. The SUV reportedly went left of center to avoid hitting the witness’s vehicle and struck the raised median as the SUV was trying to get back in the southbound lane on Woodman Drive.

The vehicle drove off the right side of the road and into a tree.