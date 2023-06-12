BreakingNews
2 dead in early-morning crash Dayton
2 dead in early-morning crash Dayton

Two people died early Monday morning following a crash in Dayton.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. near Riverside Drive and East Hillcrest Avenue. Two people were pronounced dead, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

No additional injuries were listed.

A vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree, dispatch said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

