2 dead in early-morning crash Dayton

Two people died early Monday morning following a crash in Dayton.
The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. near Riverside Drive and East Hillcrest Avenue. Two people were pronounced dead, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
No additional injuries were listed.
A vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree, dispatch said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
