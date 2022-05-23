Man dead, woman taken to hospital following house fire in Trotwood

A man died and a woman was transported to the hospital following a fire in Trotwood early Monday morning.
A 911 caller reported a house was on fire on Denlinger Road at 12:03 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Crews arrived to the 5500 block of Denlinger Road and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence, Trotwood Fire Chief Richard Haacke said.
A woman met firefighters in the driveway and said her husband was still inside, the chief said.
The fire department entered the home and found an unconscious man in the hallway. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Haacke said.
Crews transported the woman for smoke inhalation, he added. She is in stable condition.
The home is a total loss and the fire is currently under investigation, the fire chief said.
We will update this story as we learn more.
About the Author