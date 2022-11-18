Man dies, 3 injured in Troy head-on crash involving Amazon truck

A man died and three people were injured Friday afternoon when a car crashed head-on into an Amazon delivery truck in Troy.
A Honda Civic was headed south in the 300 block of South Market Street when it crossed the center line and crashed into the Amazon truck headed in the opposite direction, Troy police Sgt. Jeff Waite said.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.
Three people in the Honda were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, where Waite said two were later flown by CareFlight to Dayton for further medical treatment.
The delivery driver was treated and released at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
