Man dies after pickup goes off I-75 in Miami County, overturns

A Kentucky man died Friday afternoon after a pickup truck went off the road on Interstate 75 in Miami County.
According to the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 12:42 p.m., Fred L. Bohman, 61, of Columbia, Kentucky, was driving a Dodge Ram northbound on I-75.
At around the 84 mile marker north of Piqua in Spring Creek Township, OSHP said that the pickup truck went off the right side of the road and hit a traffic sign and fence before overturning.
Bohman died at the scene from his injuries, the highway patrol said.
The highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Piqua Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Wrecker’s Towing.
The crash remains under investigation.
