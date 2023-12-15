Man dies after pickup goes off I-75 in Miami County, overturns

At around the 84 mile marker north of Piqua in Spring Creek Township, OSHP said that the pickup truck went off the right side of the road and hit a traffic sign and fence before overturning.

Bohman died at the scene from his injuries, the highway patrol said.

The highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Piqua Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Wrecker’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.