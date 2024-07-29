Man found guilty in double homicide at Dayton gas station

The charges stemmed from the deaths of 38-year-old Felicia Brown and 44-year-old Michaela Daniels on Feb. 26, 2023.

“This is probably one of the most brutal murders that I’ve seen in my time at Dayton PD,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns previously said during a media briefing. “The callousness was just shocking. You think you’ve seen it all, but I really haven’t.”

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 4125 W. Third St. However, police weren’t called to the scene until three hours later when a gas station attendant hit the silent alarm after seeing a person around the SUV that police found the women inside.

The worker reportedly thought someone was attempting to steal the vehicle.

Surveillance footage showed an apparent struggle in the Chevrolet Suburban before Holden got out of the SUV and shot into the vehicle, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He then fled.

Multiple people went to the gas station after the shooting, but before police arrived.

One person looked inside the SUV and then left, Johns said. Shortly after, a black Chrysler arrived with Holden and another man.

Holden reportedly took the women’s cellphones and bullet casings from the ground. He left about two minutes before police showed up, according to municipal court documents.