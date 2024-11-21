Man found guilty of shooting woman in head during Dayton road rage incident

A second felonious assault charge was dismissed.

Matthews is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.

On Jan. 21, a woman was with her boyfriend while they were driving on Woodley Road in Dayton when they reportedly were involved in a road rage incident with another driver.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Mathews, who was later identified as the other driver, fired rounds at the woman and her boyfriend, striking her in the head, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The following day, police stopped Matthews while he was driving a white Ford Fusion at Woodley Road and Springfield Street.

Matthews had a PSA Dagger 9mm, which was entered into a database for comparison and matched the weapon used to the shoot the woman, according to court documents.

The woman also reportedly had video that showed a white Ford Fusion with rear-end damage following her.

A detective called Matthews to come to the Public Safety Building for paperwork and he arrived in a white Ford Fusion, confirmed to be the same one from the shooting, according to court records.