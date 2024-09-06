Man gets 10 years in federal prison for robbing mail carrier at gunpoint in Dayton

Credit: Thomas Gnau

Credit: Thomas Gnau

Crime & Law
By
Sept 6, 2024
X

A Dayton man will spend 10 years in federal prison for assaulting and robbing a letter carrier at gunpoint in December while he as on his route in a Dayton neighborhood.

Marvin Brown Jr. was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Dayton after he pleaded guilty in June.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Brown and a co-defendant drove around a Dayton neighborhood on Dec. 18, 2023, looking for a U.S. Postal Service employee to rob. When they found a letter carrier, Brown approached him with a gun and demanded his mail bag. He also fired at least two shots into the carrier’s postal vehicle before Brown and the co-defendant sped away with the mail bag and contents, according to a release from the office of Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

ExplorePostal service offers up to $50K reward to help solve letter carrier robberies
In Other News
1
Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect jailed, Moraine police say
2
Man gets probation for setting 2 fires within hours at same Dayton...
3
Xenia woman accused of making video of child sexual abuse
4
Man indicted for arson in June fire destroys 3 houses in Dayton
5
Woman gets 3 years for attacking, injuring DPS bus driver in front of...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.