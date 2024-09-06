Man gets 10 years in federal prison for robbing mail carrier at gunpoint in Dayton

A Dayton man will spend 10 years in federal prison for assaulting and robbing a letter carrier at gunpoint in December while he as on his route in a Dayton neighborhood.
Marvin Brown Jr. was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Dayton after he pleaded guilty in June.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Brown and a co-defendant drove around a Dayton neighborhood on Dec. 18, 2023, looking for a U.S. Postal Service employee to rob. When they found a letter carrier, Brown approached him with a gun and demanded his mail bag. He also fired at least two shots into the carrier’s postal vehicle before Brown and the co-defendant sped away with the mail bag and contents, according to a release from the office of Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.
