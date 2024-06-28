BreakingNews
The Latest | Trump and Biden square off for the first time in the 2024 election season

Man gets 15 years to life for attacking man with machete, running over him at Dayton park

By
16 minutes ago
A 25-year-old man convicted of murder will spend 15 years to life for attacking a New Lebanon man with a machete in July 2022 and then running over him with a car in the parking lot of a Dayton park.

Daniel Burder Anderson was sentenced Thursday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof, who found Anderson guilty June 10 of five counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault following a May bench trial, or trial by judge, in the July 28 death of 59-year-old Daniel J. Thomas.

Police were called late July 28 to the parking lot of Triangle Park in the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue for a person possibly struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased man with trauma to the head and neck, Dayton Police Department Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

ExploreTrial date set for Florida man in police chase, US 35 shooting

Anderson was accused of hitting Thomas repeatedly with a machete as Thomas tried to get away, and also of running over Thomas with a vehicle, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

After the attack, Anderson — whose attorney said he has since been diagnosed with and treated for schizophrenia — remained at the shelter at the park. He admitted to police that he killed Thomas because he believed Thomas sexually assaulted his mother and would harm other family members, court documents stated.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

