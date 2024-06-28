Man gets 15 years to life for attacking man with machete, running over him at Dayton park

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Police were called late July 28 to the parking lot of Triangle Park in the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue for a person possibly struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased man with trauma to the head and neck, Dayton Police Department Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

Anderson was accused of hitting Thomas repeatedly with a machete as Thomas tried to get away, and also of running over Thomas with a vehicle, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

After the attack, Anderson — whose attorney said he has since been diagnosed with and treated for schizophrenia — remained at the shelter at the park. He admitted to police that he killed Thomas because he believed Thomas sexually assaulted his mother and would harm other family members, court documents stated.