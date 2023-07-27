X

Man gets life in prison for ambush-style deadly shooting outside Xenia bar

30 minutes ago

A 33-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus a consecutive term of 30 to 35½ years in prison for a deadly May 2022 ambush-style shooting, Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes announced.

Brad A. Stewart of Jamestown was convicted June 16 of aggravated murder another offenses in the death of Jacob Scoby, 30, who was fatally shot the night of May 25-26, 2022, outside the Roundtable Bar on Home Avenue in Xenia.

Stewart encountered Scoby inside the bar, where appeared friendly toward him but told a witness he wanted to harm Scoby, according to the prosecutor.

“When Scoby and Stewart were together outside the bar later that night, Stewart ambushed Scoby from behind and shot him in the face,” Hayes said.

Scoby was taken to Kettering Health Greene Memorial, where he was pronounced dead.

Stewart fled in a red truck after he stole the keys from a bystander. Police arrested him May 26 after a pursuit through Greene County ended in the 2500 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road in Cedarville Twp.

