Man gets up to 13½ years in prison in Dayton child rape case

A Dayton man will spend nine to 13½ years in prison in a Dayton rape case involving a 9-year-old girl.

Vuitton Pierre Respress Sr., 20, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman after he pleaded guilty last month, according to sentencing documents filed Thursday.

He also was designated a Tier III sex offender. The highest level, it will require him to register his address every 90 days for life.

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after the girl’s mother took her daughter to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where an examination determined she had been sexually assaulted, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.