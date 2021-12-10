dayton-daily-news logo
Man hospitalized after callers report hearing gunshots, seeing people flee area

Local News
By Daniel Susco
31 minutes ago

One person was taken to the hospital after callers reported hearing gunshots on Lexington Avenue in Dayton late Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the first block of Lexington Avenue at 11:44 p.m. after callers reported hearing as many as four gunshots, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Callers also reported seeing people running from the area, records said.

Crews transported a man to the hospital. In scanner traffic, crews said he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

His condition is currently not known.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

