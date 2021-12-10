Man hospitalized after callers report hearing gunshots, seeing people flee area

One person was taken to the hospital after callers reported hearing gunshots on Lexington Avenue in Dayton late Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to the first block of Lexington Avenue at 11:44 p.m. after callers reported hearing as many as four gunshots, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Callers also reported seeing people running from the area, records said.
Crews transported a man to the hospital. In scanner traffic, crews said he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
His condition is currently not known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Missing Wapakoneta man with Alzheimer’s found dead
2
Most wanted: Suspect indicted in Dayton burglary
3
Oregon District boutique to close at year’s end; liquidation sale...
4
Lawmakers approve $4B for schools, health care workers, childcare and...
5
COVID test supply strained as cases rise, some focus on vaccination
About the Author