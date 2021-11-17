dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton police working to ID suspect after SUV stolen with 11-year-old child inside

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
3 minutes ago

The Dayton Police Department is working to identify a suspect in a vehicle theft Monday night where an 11-year-old child was inside the vehicle.

The child was located and is safe, according to police. However, the SUV, a 2021 Hyundai Kona, has not been recovered.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday a 911 caller reported a red Hyundai was stolen in the 600 block of Watervliet Avenue with a child in the back seat, according to dispatch records.

A woman who identified herself as a DoorDash driver told a dispatcher she was grabbing an order when the vehicle was stolen.

It is not clear where or when the 11-year-old child was location.

We will update this story as more information is available.

Kristen Spicker
