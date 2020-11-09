Man in red glasses, OSU hoodie robs West Carrollton bank

The robbery happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. when the suspect — described as a man wearing a red Ohio State University hoodie, blue jeans and red glasses who stands 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 210 pounds — passed a note to an employee at the bank, 3235 W. Alex Bell Road, police public information officer Maureen Flaute said.

“He fled with an undetermined amount of cash,” Flaute said.