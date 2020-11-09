Man in red glasses, OSU hoodie robs West Carrollton bank

No weapon was shown when a man handed a note to a teller to rob the Farmers & Merchants Bank, West Carrollton police said.
The robbery happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. when the suspect — described as a man wearing a red Ohio State University hoodie, blue jeans and red glasses who stands 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 210 pounds — passed a note to an employee at the bank, 3235 W. Alex Bell Road, police public information officer Maureen Flaute said.
“He fled with an undetermined amount of cash,” Flaute said.
The robber was not wearing a mask and did not try to conceal his face, she said.
No arrests have been made, and police are continuing to investigate the robbery.