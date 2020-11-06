Cameron and Rauch have hearings in federal court today

Steve Rauch Inc. of Dayton was the prime contractor for demolition of the old Middletown High School and Vail Middle School on Girard Avenue, which began on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 in Middletown. Green Star Trucking of Trotwood was the subcontractor. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The indictment alleges Rauch, along with the Camerons, fraudulently sought and obtained “hundreds of thousands in demolition contracts,” from government entities between 2012 and 2014. Green Star was certified under programs for disadvantaged and minority businesses, and Rauch claimed he subcontracted with them in order to win government contracts that required participation by those kinds of firms, the indictment alleges.

Rauch is accused of doing the work himself and the Camerons signed paperwork to make it appear they were doing the work, for which Rauch paid them a few thousand dollars or forgave their debt to him, the indictment alleges.

Dayton demolition contractor Steve Rauch. DAN PASCIAK/STAFF

A Dayton Daily News investigation published in December found that Rauch used Green Star to meet minority contracting goals for nearly $4.4 million in city of Dayton demolition contracts between 2008 and 2013. The investigation also found that that Green Star won work as a subcontractor on at least 34 public contracts since 2008.

Three of four additional indictments announced in 2019 as part of the federal investigation also related to city contracts, including ones that involved awarding a portion of the work to disadvantaged, minority and other small businesses.

Joyce Sutton Cameron

Three of the seven people indicted in that investigation were found guilty and sentenced to prison. They are former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams, former state Rep. Clayton Luckie and former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn. Dayton businessman Brian Higgins pleaded not guilty to three counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. He is awaiting trial.

Follow Lynn Hulsey on Twitter and Facebook