Man indicted in Dayton child porn case

A 21-year-old man was indicted Friday in a Dayton child pornography case.
Dalin Shion Allen of Dayton is charged with three counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.'
Miami Valley Crime Stoppers on Oct. 29 issued a public plea to help the Dayton Police Department find Allen after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Allen was taken into custody Nov. 6 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains awaiting his arraignment on Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.