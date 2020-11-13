X

Man indicted in Dayton child porn case

Dalin Shion Allen

By Jen Balduf

A 21-year-old man was indicted Friday in a Dayton child pornography case.

Dalin Shion Allen of Dayton is charged with three counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.'

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers on Oct. 29 issued a public plea to help the Dayton Police Department find Allen after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Allen was taken into custody Nov. 6 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains awaiting his arraignment on Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

