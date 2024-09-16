Man indicted in Moraine bank robbery previously held up Harrison Twp. bank

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Madewell just before 11:30 a.m. Sept. 6 entered the Fifth Third Bank branch at 1923 W. Dorothy Lane, wrote a note demanding cash on a withdrawal slip and handed it to a teller, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

The teller gave him an envelop containing cash and he fled north of Mayberry’s Moving and Storage to a wooded area, where he discarded the clothes he was wearing. Police apprehended him after he ran out of the woods, the affidavit stated.

Officers found a knife, crack pipe and the same amount of cash taken from the bank in his shorts pockets, according to the court document.

Madewell did not display a weapon during the robbery, Sgt. Andrew Parish of the Moraine Police Division said following the robbery.

Security footage from several businesses showed Madewell arriving at the bank, leaving, running and stripping off his clothes before entering the woods, according to reports.

Madewell waived an indictment for robbery and pleaded guilty March 28, 2023, to a misdemeanor theft charge via a bill of information.

He was arrested within two hours of a 9:20 a.m. Dec. 7, 2021, bank robbery in Harrison Twp., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Madewell handed a note demanding cash to a teller at Chase Bank, 5730 N. Dixie Drive. No weapon was displayed and Madewell fled in a silver Chrysler with an unknown amount of cash. Deputies stopped the vehicle and detained Madewell, deputies said.

Following his plea, Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle sentenced Madewell to time served in jail.

Madewell is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.