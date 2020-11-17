Man indicted in road rage shooting near Austin Landing

A 25-year-old Dayton man was indicted Tuesday in connection to a road rage shooting earlier this month on Austin Boulevard in Miami Twp.
Kevin Deandre Matthews Jr. is accused of shooting a man in the leg Nov. 2 during what was reported as a road rage incident. The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.
Matthews is charged with felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, both with a three-year firearm specification, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
The U.S. Marshal’s SOFAST Task Force and Dayton police assisted in Matthews’ Nov. 10 arrest in Dayton.
Matthews remains in Montgomery County Jail awaiting his Nov. 24 arraignment on Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.