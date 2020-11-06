Man indicted in stabbing where victim went inside Reibold Building for help

A 54-year-old man is accused of stabbing another man who went inside the Reibold Building in Dayton for help.
Derrell Lamont Lloyd was indicted Thursday on two counts of felonious assault by a Montgomery County grand jury.
During an argument on the afternoon of Oct. 26, Lloyd is accused of taking out a knife and stabbing the other man in the torso and hand, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
The stabbing took place in the 200 block of South Wilkinson Street, but the victim sought help at the downtown Dayton building at 117 S. Main St. Inside the lobby of the Reibold Building, nurses from Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County helped him until medics arrived and took him to Miami Valley Hospital.
Court records reported the victim suffered serious and life-threatening injuries.
Lloyd, who remains in the Montgomery County Jail, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.