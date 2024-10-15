Breaking: Man dead after bicycle crashes into vehicle in Dayton

Man indicted on 160 child porn charges in Montgomery County

ajc.com

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted a man on 160 child porn charges.

Tomm Joe Burks, 31, of Dayton, is facing 131 illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, 28 counts of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor (solicit-possess material) and one count of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor (advertise or sell material), according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 29.

Dayton police opened an investigation after receiving a referral from the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children that Burks had child sexual assault material in his email account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result, investigators served a search warrant for his electronic devices and email account.

Detectives found 29 images of sex acts involving children and 131 images of nude minors, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A warrant was issued for Burks’ arrest Tuesday.

In Other News
1
Ohio 73 roadwork in Franklin to impact traffic for weeks starting...
2
State gives $5.3M to tear down 151 blighted properties in Montgomery...
3
Montgomery County Municipal Court offers amnesty program to help reduce...
4
Man dead after bicycle crashes into vehicle in Dayton
5
Major changes coming to I-75 construction work south of downtown Dayton

About the Author