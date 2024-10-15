Man indicted on 160 child porn charges in Montgomery County

He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 29.

Dayton police opened an investigation after receiving a referral from the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children that Burks had child sexual assault material in his email account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result, investigators served a search warrant for his electronic devices and email account.

Detectives found 29 images of sex acts involving children and 131 images of nude minors, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A warrant was issued for Burks’ arrest Tuesday.