Man indicted on 24 charges for allegedly making bomb threats, leaving racist note in Dayton

The criminal damaging charge, one count of inducing and one count of making false alarms are misdemeanors. The remaining 21 charges are felonies.

Chirco is accused of making multiple bomb threats to RTA bus hub at 4 S. Main St., the Dayton Metro Library at 215 E. Third St. and the Biltmore Towers senior community at 210 N. Main St, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. The threats took place from June 30 through July 2.

The RTA hub closed temporarily due to the threats, according to court records.

He also is accused of damaging a read door at DECA PREP elementary school in Dayton and graffitiing a back door with a racial slur on June 16 and June 23. The graffiti included a threat at the federal building as well as the message “Decca Academy sucks get out or die!” according to an affidavit.

Chirco was reportedly captured on surveillance footage at the school.

The detective investigating the DECA case was contacted by another officer about a suspect in the RTA threats matching the description of the man on the video, according to court documents.

The officer told the detective that Chirco was arrested previously for making threats. Investigators went to Chirco’s residence, where his brother reportedly identified Chirco in still images from the surveillance video.

Police found Chirco at Kettering Health Dayton, where multiple bomb threats were called from in the past few days, according to detectives.

Chirco is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. His bond was previously set at $10,000 in Dayton Municipal Court.