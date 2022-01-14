Hamburger icon
Man indicted on arson, desecration charges connected to Vandalia nativity scene fire

Garrett Scott Cook
Garrett Scott Cook

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Local News
By Daniel Susco
50 minutes ago

A man accused of setting fire to a nativity scene and van at a Vandalia church has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges.

Garrett Scott Cook, 20, faces charges of arson, vandalism and desecration of a place of worship.

Cook is accused of setting fire to a nativity scene and a passenger van at the Hopeland Church in Vandalia on Dec. 1, 2021.

According to court documents, Cook is scheduled to appear for arraignment on the charges in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, Jan. 20.

