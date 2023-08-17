Man indicted on murder charges in Dayton shooting

A man accused of shooting and killing another man during an argument last week in Dayton is facing murder charges.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Ja’Shawn Lee Jones, 18, on two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having a weapon while under disability, as well as one count of reckless homicide.

The charges stem from a shooting in the first block of South Monmouth Street near the East Fourth Street on Aug. 10 around 4:15 p.m.

Jones is accused of shooting 31-year-old Gregory Dillon in the head, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned Dillion was chased by an unsecured dog in the area prior to the shooting, according to court documents. During an argument with the dog’s owner, Jones reportedly came outside with two handguns.

“A physical altercation occurred between Dillon and Jones, which resulted in Jones firing one of the handguns several times and striking Dillon,” an affidavit read.

Police found two handguns near the house’s front porch and seven casings in the area.

Witnesses reportedly identified Jones as he suspect.

He admitted to shooting Dillon after a fight and being pepper sprayed, according to an affidavit.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.