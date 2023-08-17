BreakingNews
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to highest level in more than 20 years

Man indicted on murder charges in Dayton shooting

Local News
By
24 minutes ago
X

A man accused of shooting and killing another man during an argument last week in Dayton is facing murder charges.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Ja’Shawn Lee Jones, 18, on two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having a weapon while under disability, as well as one count of reckless homicide.

The charges stem from a shooting in the first block of South Monmouth Street near the East Fourth Street on Aug. 10 around 4:15 p.m.

ExploreRELATED: Murder charges filed after argument leads to shooting in Dayton; Victim ID’d

Jones is accused of shooting 31-year-old Gregory Dillon in the head, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned Dillion was chased by an unsecured dog in the area prior to the shooting, according to court documents. During an argument with the dog’s owner, Jones reportedly came outside with two handguns.

“A physical altercation occurred between Dillon and Jones, which resulted in Jones firing one of the handguns several times and striking Dillon,” an affidavit read.

Police found two handguns near the house’s front porch and seven casings in the area.

Witnesses reportedly identified Jones as he suspect.

He admitted to shooting Dillon after a fight and being pepper sprayed, according to an affidavit.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

In Other News
1
State’s health leader discusses RSV immunization for infants ahead of...
2
Gas station wars: City discussed moratorium, but new chains about to...
3
SCAM ALERT: Dayton police warns of fake phone calls
4
Ohio more aggressive than other states in going after estates from...
5
Beavercreek’s Midwest Shooting Center ranks high on Inc. 5000 list

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top