Man jumps out of moving vehicle on I-75 around Piqua, flown to hospital

A man was flown to the hospital and northbound Interstate 75 was closed in Piqua after the man jumped out of a moving vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Piqua Post.
OSHP dispatchers said that they received a report of the incident at 6 p.m., and northbound I-75 was closed at U.S. 36. I-75 reopened at 6:44 p.m., OSHP said.
Dispatchers said that the man’s injuries were due to jumping out of the vehicle, and no vehicles hit him. CareFlight was called to the scene, and medics flew him to Miami Valley Hospital.
It is unclear why the man jumped out of the vehicle.
