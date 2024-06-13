Man jumps out of moving vehicle on I-75 around Piqua, flown to hospital

A man was flown to the hospital and northbound Interstate 75 was closed in Piqua after the man jumped out of a moving vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Piqua Post.

OSHP dispatchers said that they received a report of the incident at 6 p.m., and northbound I-75 was closed at U.S. 36. I-75 reopened at 6:44 p.m., OSHP said.