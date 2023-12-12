Man killed in Dayton shooting that critically injured woman ID'd

Shawn Adrian Jackson Sr. was charged with four counts of felonious assault, two counts of murder and one count of having a weapon while under disability earlier this week in connection to the shooting.

His bond was set at $1 million Monday, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

Dayton police responded to the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the home to find a man, later identified as Battle, shot in the head and a woman who was shot multiple times.

Battle was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Investigators found video that showed Jackson walking in and out of the house, according to court documents.

“Phone records confirm that the defendant called the victim multiple times before he arrived and walked in,” an affidavit read. “The defendant was arrested after the living victim picked him out as the shooter.”

Jackson reportedly denied being at the house.

Police are continuing to investigate.