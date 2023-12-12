BreakingNews
Man dead in hit-and-run pedestrian strike near Huber Heights library

Man killed in Dayton shooting that critically injured woman ID'd

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

A man who died in a shooting that also seriously injured a woman in Dayton last week has been identified.

Dominique Battle, 35, of Dayton, was pronounced dead Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Shawn Adrian Jackson Sr. was charged with four counts of felonious assault, two counts of murder and one count of having a weapon while under disability earlier this week in connection to the shooting.

His bond was set at $1 million Monday, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

ExploreRELATED: Harrison Twp. man charged in Dayton shooting that killed man, seriously injured woman

Dayton police responded to the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the home to find a man, later identified as Battle, shot in the head and a woman who was shot multiple times.

Battle was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Investigators found video that showed Jackson walking in and out of the house, according to court documents.

“Phone records confirm that the defendant called the victim multiple times before he arrived and walked in,” an affidavit read. “The defendant was arrested after the living victim picked him out as the shooter.”

Jackson reportedly denied being at the house.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Ohio 48 resurfacing next year to cost Oakwood, state more than...
2
Navy Blue Angels visit ahead of next June’s 50th anniversary Dayton Air...
3
12 spots for chicken wings to take holiday visitors from our Best of...
4
Human Race presents bawdy ‘Reindeer Sessions’
5
Agencies encourage Warmline usage to combat loneliness, strengthen...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top