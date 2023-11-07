Man killed in I-75 pedestrian strike in Harrison Twp. ID’d

A 38-year-old man who died after he was hit by multiple vehicles early Monday on Interstate 75 in Harrison Twp. has been identified.

Lucas Justice was pronounced dead on I-75 South just south of Needmore Road, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies received multiple reports of man on the highway.

One 911 caller said a man was jumping out in front of vehicles and he had to swerve to avoid hitting him, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

As deputies were responding, dispatch received additional calls about a man in the road with a box truck nearby and debris in the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man told 911 dispatchers he was driving a box truck for a food delivery company said as driving back to the warehouse he hit a man.

“Some guy ran out in front of me and I couldn’t stop,” he said. “I don’t know what happened to him, but I’m real shook up.”

The man, later identified as Justice, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other vehicles hit him after he was hit by the box truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident closed the southbound lanes of I-75 for approximately four hours.