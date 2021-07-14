dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man pleads guilty in 5 armed robberies in 5 weeks at Dayton Dollar General

David J. Carter. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails
David J. Carter. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

Crime & Law | Updated 17 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A Powell man pleaded guilty to five armed robberies in February and March at the same Doller General in Dayton.

David Joseph Carter II, 21, robbed the Salem Avenue store while armed with a gun on Feb. 3, 8, 13 and 28 and March 7, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio.

ExplorePolice: Centerville LCNB Bank robbery suspect borrows girlfriend’s SUV to make withdrawal

He reportedly showed a gun and stole cash during each robbery.

Shortly after the March 7 robbery, the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit searched the apartment where Carter was staying and found the clothing and shoes he wore during the robbery.

ExploreAaliyah Artis: Reforms called for in wake of Xenia child’s death

Carter pleaded guilty Wednesday to interfering with commerce by threats or violence and to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the DOJ.

He faces a minimum of seven years and up to life in prison.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top