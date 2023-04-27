Man pleads guilty in Miami Twp. pedestrian death

We have reached out to Tracey’s defense attorney for comment and will update this story once we’ve received a response.

On Dec. 24, 2021, Tracey was driving a Ford F-150 in Oakwood Village when he hit Wakefield, who was on the sidewalk, according to a Miami Twp. police crash report. The crash reportedly threw Wakefield into the skirting of his home.

Tracey had marijuana, amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system, according to the crash report.

Medics transported Wakefield to Kettering Health, where he died.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.