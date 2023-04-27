Man pleads guilty in Miami Twp. pedestrian death

A man pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and operating a vehicle under the influence charges in connection to a deadly pedestrian strike in Miami Twp. more than a year ago.
William P. Tracey, 52, was initially indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI and operating a vehicle while under the influence charges in the death of 62-year-old Kevin Wakefield, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas records.
On Wednesday, Tracey pleaded guilty to one of three operating a vehicle while under the influence charges and a vehicular manslaughter charge. All remaining charges were waived.
Tracey is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24.
We have reached out to Tracey’s defense attorney for comment and will update this story once we’ve received a response.
On Dec. 24, 2021, Tracey was driving a Ford F-150 in Oakwood Village when he hit Wakefield, who was on the sidewalk, according to a Miami Twp. police crash report. The crash reportedly threw Wakefield into the skirting of his home.
Tracey had marijuana, amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system, according to the crash report.
Medics transported Wakefield to Kettering Health, where he died.
Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.
About the Author