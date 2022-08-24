dayton-daily-news logo
Miami Twp. man faces vehicular homicide charges in 2021 pedestrian strike

A Miami Township man has been indicted on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide connected to a fatal December 2021 crash.

William P. Tracey, 45, was indicted on one charge of aggravated vehicular homicide and four charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

The charges stem from a crash on Dec. 14, 2021, where Kevin Wakefield, 62, was struck by a vehicle and died in the 11000 block of Crimson in the Oakwood Village trailer park.

According to a crash report from Miami Township police, Tracey was driving a red Ford F-150 south on Crimson when he hit Wakefield, who was on the sidewalk.

The pickup truck continued into a driveway before stopping, throwing Wakefield off the front and into the skirting of one of the homes, the report said.

Medics took Wakefield to Kettering Hospital where he died, the report said.

Tracey is not currently in custody, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 8.

