Man pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular assault in Dayton rollover crash

A 34-year-old Dayton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated vehicular assault for a May 2019 crash that seriously injured him and his passenger.
Joshua Randall Lattimore also was sentenced Tuesday and will spend at least two years and up to 12 years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.
Dayton police said Lattimore was driving a black 1998 Ford Mustang on May 7, 2019, north on Pershing Boulevard when he drove over the curb and hit a tree in the grass median so hard that a bird fell out of its nest. The Mustang then overturned and careened into a parked Ford Explorer.
Lattimore was indicted for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence. The second aggravated vehicular assault charge and the OVI charge were dismissed as part of his guilty plea, court records show.
Once Lattimore is released from prison, he will have three years of post-release control.
Also, his driver’s license will be suspended for at least two years and up to 10 years, according to court documents.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail