Man pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular assault in Dayton rollover crash

Joshua Randall Lattimore also was sentenced Tuesday and will spend at least two years and up to 12 years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

Dayton police said Lattimore was driving a black 1998 Ford Mustang on May 7, 2019, north on Pershing Boulevard when he drove over the curb and hit a tree in the grass median so hard that a bird fell out of its nest. The Mustang then overturned and careened into a parked Ford Explorer.