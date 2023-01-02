Man pulled from Great Miami River in Piqua dies at hospital

Piqua officers pulled a man out of the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day, but the man later was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police reported.
A fisherman called 911 after he found a kayak with no one in it along the Great Miami at 5:11 p.m., according to the Piqua Police Department. The fisherman made the discovery in the 1000 block of South Main Street in Piqua.
First responders arrived within six minutes.
Officers pulled the man out of the water, EMS personnel treated him and rushed him to the hospital, officers said. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Additional details were not yet available, and the incident remains under investigation.
