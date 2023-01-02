BreakingNews
Man pulled from Great Miami River in Piqua dies at hospital
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man pulled from Great Miami River in Piqua dies at hospital

Local News
By , Staff Writer
6 minutes ago

Piqua officers pulled a man out of the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day, but the man later was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police reported.

A fisherman called 911 after he found a kayak with no one in it along the Great Miami at 5:11 p.m., according to the Piqua Police Department. The fisherman made the discovery in the 1000 block of South Main Street in Piqua.

First responders arrived within six minutes.

Officers pulled the man out of the water, EMS personnel treated him and rushed him to the hospital, officers said. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Additional details were not yet available, and the incident remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
3 people killed, others hurt in Jefferson Twp. crash
2
Businesses, homebuyers, job seekers feel impact of uneven economy
3
Ohio minimum wage workers get large pay raise, but will it make a...
4
Top news stories for 2022 in Huber Heights
5
Area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2023

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top