Man rescued from Great Miami River in Piqua after father, son saw him drift past

ajc.com

20 minutes ago

A man was taken to the hospital after a father and son saw him drift past them in the Great Miami River in Piqua this evening.

According to Piqua Police Off. Stein, the man was reported in the river at 6:17 p.m. near the 1600 block of N. County Road 25-A.

The son followed along the riverbank and was able to help pull the man out of the water about 100 yards down the river with the help of emergency crews, Stein said.

Tipp City schools to replace aging bleachers at stadiums

The fire department took the man to Upper Valley Medical Center in unknown condition, although Stein said the man was breathing and conscious.

It is unclear how the man ended up in the water, but police said they believe he likely went in at nearby Goodrich Giles Park.

There was briefly a second search issued for the son due to miscommunication, Stein said.

