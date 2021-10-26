Man sentenced for Miami County home break-ins

A Huber Heights man who told a judge he made “stupid mistakes,” including breaking into properties owned by elderly residents in southern Miami County was sentenced Monday to three years in prison on six counts of felony breaking and entering.
Brian S. Murray, 40, was sentenced in Miami County Common Pleas Court by Judge Stacy Wall.
He was accused of breaking into properties between November 2020 and April stealing property valued at more than $32,000. He pleaded guilty in September.
“These victims suffered mentally and financially,” Wall said, noting victim impact statements in which people between ages of 67 and 88 said they were scared and felt violated.
In addition, Wall said Murray was charged with assault while in jail and had a pending felony charge in Hamilton County.
Murray said he has been addicted to drugs for years, made stupid mistakes and pleaded with Wall to give him another chance. His history showed he wouldn’t change, Wall said.
Murray was sentenced to terms totaling three years in prison and was ordered to pay restitution and court costs. He will receive credit for 140 days served in the county jail.