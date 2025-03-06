Man sentenced to 2 years in 18-year-old’s shooting death in Trotwood

Breaking: Former NATO ambassador to speak to Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Monday

A man who pleaded guilty in connection to an 18-year-old woman’s shooting death in Trotwood was sentenced to two years in prison.

Donte Lamar Cotton Jr. could spend up to two years on post-release control upon his release if the parole board determines it’s necessary, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Cotton was initially indicted on two counts of tampering with evidence. Last month, he pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with evidence and a bill of information charging him with reckless homicide.

As part of the plea agreement, Cotton surrendered his SIG Sauer handgun, and the prosecution agreed it wouldn’t seek additional charges against Cotton.

On Oct. 22, Trotwood police responded to a shooting reported around 3:15 p.m. at an apartment at 5530 Autumn Woods Drive.

An 18-year-old woman, Ja’Niyah Kurstin Hardy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cotton and Hardy were living in the apartment together and reportedly dating.

Police said they were involved in a domestic dispute prior to the shooting.

Cotton’s defense sought probation, claiming community control sanctions would not minimize the seriousness of the incident, but give Cotton a chance at rehabilitation, according to a sentencing memo.

“Counsel strongly believes that Mr. Cotton is an individual who is amenable to reform and to living a law-abiding life,” the memo read.

However, the prosecution sought the maximum sentence of six years.

In a memo filed by the state, the prosecution claimed Cotton did not try to call police or emergency services and his family called police on his behalf.

“The defendant’s actions are nonetheless inconsistent with someone who alleges to be remorseful over the situation,” the memo read.

