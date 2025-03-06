Man sentenced to 2 years in 18-year-old’s shooting death in Trotwood

Cotton was initially indicted on two counts of tampering with evidence. Last month, he pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with evidence and a bill of information charging him with reckless homicide.

As part of the plea agreement, Cotton surrendered his SIG Sauer handgun, and the prosecution agreed it wouldn’t seek additional charges against Cotton.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

On Oct. 22, Trotwood police responded to a shooting reported around 3:15 p.m. at an apartment at 5530 Autumn Woods Drive.

An 18-year-old woman, Ja’Niyah Kurstin Hardy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cotton and Hardy were living in the apartment together and reportedly dating.

Police said they were involved in a domestic dispute prior to the shooting.

Cotton’s defense sought probation, claiming community control sanctions would not minimize the seriousness of the incident, but give Cotton a chance at rehabilitation, according to a sentencing memo.

“Counsel strongly believes that Mr. Cotton is an individual who is amenable to reform and to living a law-abiding life,” the memo read.

However, the prosecution sought the maximum sentence of six years.

In a memo filed by the state, the prosecution claimed Cotton did not try to call police or emergency services and his family called police on his behalf.

“The defendant’s actions are nonetheless inconsistent with someone who alleges to be remorseful over the situation,” the memo read.