Man sentenced to at least 4 years for hitting woman with car, severing foot in Harrison Twp.

Prior to his sentencing, Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault. A vehicular assault charge was dismissed.

On Jan. 29, 2024, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to Salem Beverage and Market on Salem Avenue for a reported pedestrian strike.

Deputies arrived to find a 29-year-old woman on the ground with a friend applying pressure to her injuries, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Her right foot was completely severed from her ankle.

She also had a broken left leg and needed 13 stitches to close a laceration on her right thigh, according to an affidavit from Vandalia Municipal Court.

Video surveillance reportedly showed Thomas had a fight with the woman that turned physical.

He hit the woman in the face with a closed fist twice before getting into a Kia Soul and hitting her as she fled, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He pinned her between the Kia and a pole in the parking lot before driving away.