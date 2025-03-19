Man sentenced to at least 4 years for hitting woman with car, severing foot in Harrison Twp.

Breaking: Man accused of shooting, killing woman outside Dayton apartment

A man who reportedly hit a woman with a car and severed her foot in Harrison Twp. last year will spend at least four years in prison.

Darius Thomas, 32, was sentenced to four to six years in prison and will spend 18 months to three years on post-release control, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Prior to his sentencing, Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault. A vehicular assault charge was dismissed.

On Jan. 29, 2024, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to Salem Beverage and Market on Salem Avenue for a reported pedestrian strike.

Deputies arrived to find a 29-year-old woman on the ground with a friend applying pressure to her injuries, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Her right foot was completely severed from her ankle.

She also had a broken left leg and needed 13 stitches to close a laceration on her right thigh, according to an affidavit from Vandalia Municipal Court.

Video surveillance reportedly showed Thomas had a fight with the woman that turned physical.

He hit the woman in the face with a closed fist twice before getting into a Kia Soul and hitting her as she fled, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He pinned her between the Kia and a pole in the parking lot before driving away.

