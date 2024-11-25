Man sentenced to at least 4 years in Kroger pharmacy robbery in Harrison Twp.

Upon his release, Addison will be on parole for two to five years. He also must register with the Violent Offender Registration database each year for 10 years.

He previously pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated possession of drugs, theft of drugs and obstructing official business charges. The obstructing conviction is a second-degree misdemeanor.

On May 30, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to a robbery at the Kroger pharmacy at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Ave.

A man, later identified as Addison, went to the pharmacy counter and demanded narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

Addison reportedly held the worker at gunpoint and forced them to give him two bottles of liquid hydrocodone.

“The suspect threatened the employee with a firearm and struck them in the face with the weapon,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

About three hours after the robbery, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person near Markey and Addison avenues.

“The suspect was said to be displaying a firearm and walking down the roadway,” according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Deputies spoke to the man who reportedly matched the description of the suspect in the Kroger robbery. He was later identified as Addison.

Clothes that the suspect wore during the robbery were found on Addison’s parents’ back porch, according to court records.

During an interview, he denied involvement in the robbery, but said the clothes belonged to him, according to an affidavit.