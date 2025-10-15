Man sentenced to more than 10 years for secretly filming juveniles in Riverside bathroom

Breaking: Death of 17-year-old boy under investigation in Washington Twp.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

A 26-year-old man will spend more than a decade in prison after he reportedly filmed juveniles and adults secretly a Riverside bathroom.

What was he sentenced to?

• Judge Susan Solle sentenced Antonio Nitz to 11 to 15 years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• He’ll also be on probation for five years once he is released.

• Nitz is a Tier I and Tier II sex offender, according to court records. Tier I offenders must register their address annually for 15 years and Tier II offenders have to register every 180 days for 25 years.

What was he convicted of?

• Earlier this month Nitz pleaded guilty to 20 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, 23 counts of pandering obscenity and five counts of voyeurism (minor), according to court documents.

What was he accused of?

• Nitz is accused of hiding a cellphone in a bathroom and secretly filming people during a pool party in Riverside on May 31.

• The phone captured various juveniles in stages of undress, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division.

• Riverside police determined Nitz had videos from as far back as 2023, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Nitz previously set up devices in different bathrooms without anyone else’s knowledge and filmed juveniles in various stages of undress, according to municipal court records.

• There were six victims, including four juveniles, according to the prosecutor’s office.

